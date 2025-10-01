Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

India is in the final stages of confirming a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, set for early December, according to reliable sources. Ahead of Putin's high-profile visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make a trip to India to set the stage for the summit and deliberate on bilateral issues.

During the United Nations General Assembly's 80th session on September 27, Lavrov indicated the planned December visit to New Delhi, signaling diplomatic activity between the nations. He emphasized the extensive bilateral agenda encompassing trade, military, technical, and humanitarian aspects, and underscored collaboration at international bodies such as the SCO and BRICS.

Lavrov highlighted India's autonomy in trade and foreign policy led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reaffirmed Russia's respect for India's decisions, including in trade relations with Russian oil, despite US-imposed tariffs. Lavrov confirmed that India's strategic partnerships and economic ties with any nation, including ongoing engagement with Russia, remain strong despite these external pressures.

Moreover, Lavrov commended India's foreign policy, stating that any frictions with other countries do not define the robust India-Russia relationship. He noted the especially privileged strategic partnership both countries share and referenced the productive meeting between Indian and Russian leaders at the recent SCO summit in China.

Russia continues to support India's aspiration for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Lavrov emphasized Moscow's backing for India's and Brazil's applications, highlighting the necessity to reform the UNSC to better represent global demographics. Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, the forthcoming meeting underscores India's independent foreign policy and its potential to foster new collaborations in emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)