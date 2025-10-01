Left Menu

New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

China's recent military parade unveiled advanced weaponry designed to counter Taiwan's asymmetric war strategy. Experts warn these sophisticated systems could overwhelm Taiwan's defenses, requiring strategic diversification. Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan faces immense pressure to adapt to China's rapidly modernizing military capabilities.

  Taiwan

China's latest military showcase has sparked concern in Taiwan, as experts warn newly unveiled weaponry targets the island's defense strategies. During a recent parade in Beijing, advanced systems were presented that could potentially undermine Taiwan's longstanding asymmetric warfare approach.

According to a focus report, these weapons—ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the Dongfeng-61 to advanced anti-ship and submarine-launched missiles—pose a severe threat to Taiwan's security apparatus. Experts suggest existing defense systems may fall short against this sophisticated arsenal.

As tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait, the need for Taiwan to reassess and expand its defense strategies becomes crucial. With China's military advancing rapidly, the delicate balance of power in the region is increasingly uncertain, prompting urgent calls for strategic adaptation in Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

