Calls for UN Intervention as Protests Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
The United Kashmir People's National Party calls for international intervention as protests escalate in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. With demands for self-governance and basic rights, the unrest exposes governmental failures and leads to significant economic impact. Government response includes a communication blackout and increased police presence.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has called on the United Nations and the global community to address human rights issues in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This plea was made during the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the region.
Khan emphasized the responsibility of member states to uphold commitments under international treaties, such as the Vienna Declaration and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UKPNP spokesperson noted that recent protests in PoJK, driven by the Joint Awami Action Committee, led to a full shutdown on 29 September, showcasing public outrage over resource deprivation and exploitation.
The Pakistani government has ramped up security measures, including deploying Rangers and cutting off digital communications, to quash the peaceful protests. Khan accused Pakistan of using these tactics to silence dissent at a crucial moment of peaceful resistance. The protests have turned violent, prompting tragic incidents and injury, while the call for economic relief, fair political representation, and basic rights remains unmet.
ALSO READ
Call to Suspend Pakistan’s GSP+ As Human Rights Violations Mount
Parliamentary Concerns Over Kashmir's Communication Blackout
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus
Strike and Violence Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Amid Communication Blackout
Protests in Madagascar since Thursday have left at least 22 people dead, the U.N. human rights office says, reports AP.