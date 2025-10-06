Left Menu

Jaishankar Highlights India's Strategic Path at Aravalli Summit Amid Global Turbulence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar champions India's strategic autonomy and global positioning at the Aravalli Summit in JNU, emphasizing the nation's rise amid global changes. He likens today's geopolitical shifts to a turbulent era while urging academia to shape India's path to 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the inaugural session of the Aravalli Summit 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru University, highlighting India's rise in an "exceptionally turbulent era." (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Aravalli Summit's inaugural session at JNU, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the School of International Studies (SIS). The event marked India's evolving global role as it nears its centenary of independence, under the theme 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047'.

Reflecting on his connection with the university, Jaishankar appreciated SIS's influence on his diplomatic career and noted the school's historical role in India's post-independence global engagement. He urged the institution to prioritize the agenda of Viksit Bharat in its future endeavors.

Discussing global changes, he highlighted the rapid geopolitical shifts, noting the impact on trade, energy, and sovereignty. Emphasizing India's strategic autonomy amid global turbulence, Jaishankar stressed the importance of multi-alignment and continued progress despite global volatility, calling for academic innovation to shape India's journey toward 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

