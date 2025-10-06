Left Menu

IDF Airstrike Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Lebanon

In a decisive airstrike by Israel on Monday, Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, a critical figure in Hezbollah’s air defense, was eliminated. His role in strengthening Hezbollah's military ties with Iran marked him as a significant target in the ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:06 IST
IDF Airstrike Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Lebanon
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces conducted a targeted airstrike in Lebanon's Nabatieh region, neutralizing a significant figure in Hezbollah's military operations.

The IDF confirmed the elimination of Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, a pivotal element in Hezbollah's air defence system, heralded for his leadership in rebuilding and resupplying these strategic assets.

Atwi's actions breached the delicate agreements between Israel and Lebanon, according to IDF officials, marking his removal as a substantial setback to Hezbollah's military aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025