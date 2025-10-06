IDF Airstrike Targets Key Hezbollah Figure in Lebanon

On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces conducted a targeted airstrike in Lebanon's Nabatieh region, neutralizing a significant figure in Hezbollah's military operations.

The IDF confirmed the elimination of Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, a pivotal element in Hezbollah's air defence system, heralded for his leadership in rebuilding and resupplying these strategic assets.

Atwi's actions breached the delicate agreements between Israel and Lebanon, according to IDF officials, marking his removal as a substantial setback to Hezbollah's military aspirations.

