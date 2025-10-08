Left Menu

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla heads the Indian parliamentary delegation in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference from October 5-12, 2025. The gathering involves discussions on promoting democracy, good governance, and tackling global challenges, with Om Birla chairing a session on digital transformation in democracy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attends the opening ceremony of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, joining global leaders under the theme "The Commonwealth - A Global Partner." (Photo: X/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation for the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), scheduled from October 5 to 12, 2025. Organized by the Parliament of Barbados and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the conference is a significant assembly of parliamentarians from over 180 national, state, and provincial legislatures across the Commonwealth. The event provides a platform for discussing and exchanging ideas on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance, and addressing global challenges through parliamentary diplomacy, according to a release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Upon their arrival, the Indian delegation participated in the conference's opening ceremony. Alongside Om Birla, the delegation includes Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Anurag Sharma, MP and CPA Executive Committee Member; D. Purandeswari, MP and CWP Steering Committee Member; and several other members of the Indian Parliament and secretaries general of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. As part of the conference, Om Birla will lead a workshop on 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide.' He will also address the General Assembly of the 68th CPC on 'The Commonwealth: A Global Partner,' underlining India's dedication to democratic values and global parliamentary cooperation.

The conference includes seven thematic workshops on contemporary issues, with participation from Indian delegates, including 36 Presiding Officers from 24 State and Union Territory Legislatures. Om Birla will use this opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other Commonwealth countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and on enhancing parliamentary cooperation. The CPC, themed 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner,' underscores India's active role in strengthening global democratic dialogue through its consistent contribution to the CPA's endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

