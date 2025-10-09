Australia and India Forge Stronger Defence Ties with Landmark Agreement

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has hailed a recently signed defence agreement with India as a 'hugely significant step' in bolstering the operational ties between the armed forces of the two nations.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Marles emphasized the depth of trust and strategic alignment now being reflected in a strengthened operational bond between the defence forces of Australia and India. 'The Agreement on staff talks between our operational commands marks a substantial milestone,' he remarked, commenting on the ceremony in Canberra where he and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formalized key defence agreements. These arrangements are set to enhance interoperability, information sharing, and joint operational coordination between the military forces.

Rajnath Singh, currently on an official visit to Australia, arrived in Canberra to extend India's defence and strategic footprint. A ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House, including a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony, underscored Australia's recognition of its Indigenous heritage. The visit centered on discussions to fortify the India-Australia defence partnership, improve maritime security, and support joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. Both countries reiterated their dedication to sustaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the high-level talks, highlighting Canberra's strategic shift towards New Delhi. Visuals captured the camaraderie as PM Albanese, Defence Minister Singh, and Deputy PM Marles shook hands, symbolizing the increasingly robust alliance between the two Indo-Pacific democracies.

