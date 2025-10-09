India Marks Digital Era with Modi's Tech Empowerment Vision

In a landmark address at the Global Fintech Fest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded India's achievements in digital technology democratization. Modi declared that India has become one of the world's most technologically inclusive societies by making digital tools universally accessible to its citizens across all regions.

Furthermore, he highlighted India's role in not just sharing digital technology globally but empowering other nations to develop their own capabilities. Modi proudly pointed out that India's digital footprint serves as a beacon of hope for many countries, especially those in the Global South. He also took the opportunity to welcome British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, praising the burgeoning India-UK economic ties.

Addressing the India-UK CEO Forum, Modi emphasized the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a roadmap for shared prosperity between the two economic giants. The agreement, signed in July, provides unprecedented duty-free access to 99% of India's exports to the UK, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 56 billion by 2030 and open new employment opportunities.