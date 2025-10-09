Left Menu

India Marks Digital Era with Modi's Tech Empowerment Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's prowess in digital technology democratization, showcasing how it fosters global empowerment. During the Global Fintech Fest, he highlighted the transformative role of technology in promoting equality and the thriving India-UK trade relations bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST
India Marks Digital Era with Modi's Tech Empowerment Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Global Fintech Fest (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark address at the Global Fintech Fest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded India's achievements in digital technology democratization. Modi declared that India has become one of the world's most technologically inclusive societies by making digital tools universally accessible to its citizens across all regions.

Furthermore, he highlighted India's role in not just sharing digital technology globally but empowering other nations to develop their own capabilities. Modi proudly pointed out that India's digital footprint serves as a beacon of hope for many countries, especially those in the Global South. He also took the opportunity to welcome British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, praising the burgeoning India-UK economic ties.

Addressing the India-UK CEO Forum, Modi emphasized the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a roadmap for shared prosperity between the two economic giants. The agreement, signed in July, provides unprecedented duty-free access to 99% of India's exports to the UK, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 56 billion by 2030 and open new employment opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

 India
2
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.

We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer...

 Global
3
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment

Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deplo...

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025