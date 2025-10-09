Left Menu

Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Literature Prize for Evocative Mastery

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his visionary works, including 'Herscht 07769'. The Swedish Academy lauds his depiction of social chaos against the backdrop of Bach's legacy. Krasznahorkai, known for his apocalyptic themes, is celebrated in the Central European tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:04 IST
Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Literature Prize for Evocative Mastery
Hungarian author (Photo credit/@NobelPrize). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant recognition of literary excellence, the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been conferred upon Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai. Renowned for his compelling narrative style, Krasznahorkai receives this honor 'for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art,' the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.

The novel 'Herscht 07769' is hailed as a masterful portrait of a contemporary German town fraught with social unrest, yet set against the enduring influence of Johann Sebastian Bach. The Academy praises it as a 'book, written in a single breath, about violence and beauty impossibly conjoined.'

Born in 1954 in Gyula, Hungary, Krasznahorkai's works have resonated globally, from his Hungarian sensation 'Satantango' to inspirations drawn from Asian landscapes. His unique voice continues the Central European tradition epitomized by Kafka. Often exploring apocalyptic themes, his novels like 'The Prisoner of Urga' illustrate a relentless search for meaning within a seemingly godless universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

Campus Clash: Student Groups Engage in Violent Confrontation

 India
2
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.

We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer...

 Global
3
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment

Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deplo...

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025