Historic Maritime Collaboration: UK and Indian Navies Conclude Konkan 2025 Exercise

HMS Richmond visits Mumbai after the UK and Indian carrier strike groups concluded Exercise Konkan 2025. In a historic first, both nations linked their naval forces, enhancing maritime capabilities and interoperability. The exercise, which included submarines and aircraft, marks a significant expansion of bilateral defense ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:59 IST
HMS Richmond during port call to Mumbai Port (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic maritime collaboration, the United Kingdom's HMS Richmond has docked at Mumbai Port following the conclusion of Exercise Konkan 2025, a joint naval drill with the Indian Navy. This exercise marks the first time that carrier strike groups from both nations have engaged in such an operation.

The exercise, aimed at boosting maritime and air capabilities, strengthened interoperability between the two naval forces. This year's edition saw the UK Carrier Strike Group, currently on an eight-month Operation Highmast deployment, join hands with the Indian Navy's Carrier Strike Group, led by INS Vikrant, for complex maritime operations.

The UK contingent, anchored by the massive HMS Prince of Wales, was complemented by Norwegian and Japanese assets, whereas India showcased its indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, alongside a formidable array of combatants. The biennial Konkan exercises have consistently fostered stronger defense ties between the two nations since their inception in 2004.

