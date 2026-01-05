Indian Navy Showcases Next-Gen Training Excellence as 2,700 Trainees Pass Out at INS Chilka

Signalling India’s accelerated transition toward a tech-enabled, future-ready maritime force, the Indian Navy will conduct the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the 02/25 batch of trainees at INS Chilka. The ceremony marks the culmination of 16 weeks of intensive, modernised ab-initio training, reflecting the Navy’s fast-evolving training architecture aligned with contemporary maritime operations.

This year’s cohort includes 2,700 trainees, of which 2,100 are Agniveers, including over 110 women—a milestone reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to inclusive, high-skill force development.

Modern Training for a Modern Navy

INS Chilka has continued to redefine naval training by integrating:

Technology-driven learning modules

Simulation-based operational training

Digitized competency tracking

Physical and cognitive readiness programmes

Exposure to advanced naval platforms and tactical environments

The structured 16-week programme prepares recruits to operate in a digital-first combat landscape shaped by autonomous systems, network-centric warfare, cyber threats, and high-speed decision cycles.

Leadership Presence and National Pride

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the Chief Guest, reviewing the special post-sunset ceremony—a uniquely choreographed display of precision, discipline, and naval ethos.

The event will be attended by:

Proud families of the graduates

Distinguished veterans

Eminent sports personalities

Senior naval leadership

The POP serves as a powerful moment of national pride as newly minted sailors step into frontline naval roles across India’s expanding maritime domain.

Training as the Bedrock of Naval Capability

The Indian Navy continues to emphasize high-technology readiness and professional excellence. INS Chilka’s training ecosystem plays a pivotal role in:

Shaping robust, agile, and technologically competent sailors

Building resilience for deployment aboard advanced naval platforms

Instilling discipline and mission-oriented thinking

Preparing personnel for multi-domain maritime operations

The ceremony also underscores the success of the Agniveer model in channeling youth toward defence careers enriched by modern training and leadership pathways.

Awards, Innovation and Knowledge Sharing

The Chief Guest will preside over the Valedictory Function, presenting awards to meritorious trainees and the Champion Division.

The event will also feature the unveiling of “Ankur”, the bilingual trainees’ magazine—a platform that captures insights, creative thought, and digitally integrated learning experiences from the passing-out batch.

Live Digital Access to the Ceremony

The Passing Out Parade will be live-streamed across:

Indian Navy’s YouTube channel

Indian Navy’s Facebook page

Doordarshan regional networks

This multi-platform digital broadcast continues the Navy’s efforts toward transparency, accessibility, and wider public engagement through technology.

Call-to-Action: A Growing Space for Defence Tech Innovators

India’s naval training ecosystem is rapidly adopting next-generation technologies—creating opportunities for:

Simulation and VR/AR training developers

Cognitive and physical performance analytics startups

AI-driven learning platforms

Defence ed-tech companies

Wearable and biometric monitoring innovators

Cyber and electronic warfare training solution providers

As India builds a modern, multi-domain maritime force, early adopters and technology partners have a unique opportunity to collaborate with naval training establishments in shaping the future of combat readiness, operational learning and maritime innovation.