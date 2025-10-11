Twin Earthquakes Rattle Philippines, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

A catastrophic magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit off the southern Philippines coast on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals. Later that day, a 6.9 magnitude aftershock struck, killing at least one more person and sparking tsunami warnings throughout the area, according to a statement from local authorities, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The initial quake occurred at 9:43 AM local time (01:43 GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter located about 43 kilometers (27 miles) beneath the ocean, off the coast of Manay town in Davao Oriental, part of the Mindanao region. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) traced the quake's origin to movement along the Philippine Trench, a significant underwater fault. The tremor prompted immediate tsunami warnings for coastal zones projected to face waves exceeding one meter in height, as per Al Jazeera's report.

Residents were urged by Phivolcs to immediately evacuate coastal areas due to the threat of further aftershocks. As panic persisted, another magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted the region, heightening anxiety levels. The effects of the quakes extended beyond the Philippines, activating tsunami alerts in Indonesia and Palau. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre projected wave heights between 0.3 and 1 meter for these regions. In Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, minor tsunami waves ranging from 3.5 to 17 centimeters were observed, prompting a temporary tsunami alert that was later lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)