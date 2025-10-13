Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Canada's Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to discuss enhancing trade, energy, technology, and agricultural collaboration. The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening India-Canada relations. Modi expressed optimism for future interactions with Canadian leadership, following his successful 2025 G7 Summit participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:43 IST
PM Modi meets Canadian FM Anand (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday, underscoring the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, technology, and agriculture. This high-level discussion also touched on enriching people-to-people connections between the two nations.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi extended his warm regards to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and expressed enthusiasm for upcoming engagements aimed at furthering India-Canada collaboration. Modi highlighted Anand's visit as a catalyst for injecting 'new momentum' into their partnership, recalling his pivotal meeting with Carney during the G7 Summit in June 2025.

Further solidifying diplomatic channels, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Anand, resulting in a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate bilateral mechanisms. Both leaders acknowledged the necessity of these efforts amid evolving global scenarios. Anand's visit marks a key component in Canada's broader Indo-Pacific Strategy, with aspirations for enhanced engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

