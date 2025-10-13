Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Canada's Foreign Minister

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday, underscoring the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, technology, and agriculture. This high-level discussion also touched on enriching people-to-people connections between the two nations.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi extended his warm regards to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and expressed enthusiasm for upcoming engagements aimed at furthering India-Canada collaboration. Modi highlighted Anand's visit as a catalyst for injecting 'new momentum' into their partnership, recalling his pivotal meeting with Carney during the G7 Summit in June 2025.

Further solidifying diplomatic channels, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Anand, resulting in a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate bilateral mechanisms. Both leaders acknowledged the necessity of these efforts amid evolving global scenarios. Anand's visit marks a key component in Canada's broader Indo-Pacific Strategy, with aspirations for enhanced engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)