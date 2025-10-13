Silk Way Star: Cultural Harmony Through Song

The Silk Way Star international vocal competition's fourth episode dazzled audiences in Astana, Kazakhstan, with powerful cross-cultural performances. Contestants captivated with songs from various countries in their original languages, emphasizing global musical diversity. South Korea's group Kandis particularly impressed with their emotional rendition of the Kazakh ballad Dem Alam.

The episode delivered a surprising outcome as Michelle Joseph from Mongolia and Yazmin Aziz from Malaysia shared the week's top honors, each earning perfect scores of 120 points. Their performances stood out for their technical precision and emotional resonance. Kazakhstan currently leads the competition at 470 points, with Mongolia and Malaysia trailing closely at 450 points each. Georgia and Uzbekistan remain competitive, just a few points behind.

The episode saw no eliminations, sustaining suspense as the series heads towards its grand finale on November 22. A unique pan-Asian contest, Silk Way Star includes participants from 12 countries and will conclude with a finale broadcast live across major networks. The winner will be chosen by a hybrid voting system of jury and online audience inputs, promising an electrifying conclusion.

Expecting to reach an audience exceeding 1 billion, the competition underscores the power of musical collaboration in fostering cultural exchange. Established through an international agreement between Kazakhstan's presidential media complex and China Media Group, Silk Way Star bolsters Asian artistic influence on a monumental scale.

