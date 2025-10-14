Left Menu

Taiwan Naval Officer Charged with Corruption for Selling Missile Manuals to China

A Taiwanese naval officer has been accused of corruption for allegedly selling operational manuals of Taiwan's Hsiung Feng II missiles to a Chinese agent. The case involves bribery and breaches of national security laws, as the officer reportedly provided sensitive military details in exchange for financial compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:41 IST
Taiwan Naval Officer Charged with Corruption for Selling Missile Manuals to China
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taichung District Prosecutors' Office has taken legal action against a naval officer from Taiwan, charging him with corruption. This move comes after the officer allegedly sold sensitive operational manuals pertaining to the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles to an agent from China, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to the indictment made public, the officer, identified only by the surname Tsai and part of the Navy's Hai Feng Brigade, faces charges under the Anti-Corruption Act. The allegations highlight that Tsai handed over military details in exchange for monetary rewards, indicating a grave breach of official obligations.

Former officer Lin, who communicated with a Chinese intelligence operative known as Chu Ting, facilitated the exchange of information by connecting her with Tsai. The prosecutors noted that Tsai accepted bribes in violation of his duties, sharing personal military assessments and operational details of sensitive military equipment that are otherwise not publicly accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

 Global
2
Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

 India
3
Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

 India
4
Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025