Taiwan Naval Officer Charged with Corruption for Selling Missile Manuals to China

The Taichung District Prosecutors' Office has taken legal action against a naval officer from Taiwan, charging him with corruption. This move comes after the officer allegedly sold sensitive operational manuals pertaining to the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles to an agent from China, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to the indictment made public, the officer, identified only by the surname Tsai and part of the Navy's Hai Feng Brigade, faces charges under the Anti-Corruption Act. The allegations highlight that Tsai handed over military details in exchange for monetary rewards, indicating a grave breach of official obligations.

Former officer Lin, who communicated with a Chinese intelligence operative known as Chu Ting, facilitated the exchange of information by connecting her with Tsai. The prosecutors noted that Tsai accepted bribes in violation of his duties, sharing personal military assessments and operational details of sensitive military equipment that are otherwise not publicly accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)