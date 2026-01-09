India's Export Surge to China: A Structural Trade Shift

China is emerging as a significant export destination for India, witnessing a 33% rise in exports to USD 12.22 billion during April-November, according to recent commerce ministry data. This development indicates a structural shift in their bilateral trade relations.

Key drivers of this export growth include oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments, and spices, contributing to surpassing last year's figures and reaching the highest level in four years. In electronics, significant growth was recorded in populated printed circuit boards and flat panel display modules.

The expansion is not limited to electronics; agricultural products such as dried chilies and marine items like black tiger shrimp also saw an uptick. Notably, aluminium and refined copper billets contributed to the surge, reflecting a diversified expansion. Indian exporters are exploring new markets amid high tariffs in the US, officials noted.