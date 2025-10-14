Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia Deepen Partnership Through Historical Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a warm, fruitful dialogue with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday, during the President's state visit to India. A significant gesture in their meeting was Singh's presentation of the Khiching Stone Buddha, celebrating the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations.

Singh, in a social media post, highlighted discussions on expanding collaboration between India and Mongolia. He expressed his pleasure in conversing with President Ukhnaa in New Delhi, focusing on diversifying cooperation areas and deepening existing projects of mutual interest, underscoring the ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The Khiching Granite Stone Buddha, derived from unique black chlorite stone famous for its durability, was a meeting highlight. The sculpture's presentation symbolizes enlightenment and wisdom, represents India's rich traditions, and emphasizes the historical and religious links rooted in Buddhism.

This visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced plans to send sacred relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia by 2026, furthering their shared spiritual journey.

