Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia Deepen Partnership Through Historical Ties

During a state visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, symbolically gifting a Khiching Stone Buddha. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation, reflecting cultural ties rooted in Buddhism. This gesture marks 70 years of diplomatic relations and anticipates further cultural exchanges, reinforcing their long-standing partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:49 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and Mongolia Deepen Partnership Through Historical Ties
Rajnath Singh meets Mongolian President Ukhnaa, gifts Khiching Stone Buddha (Photo/X@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a warm, fruitful dialogue with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday, during the President's state visit to India. A significant gesture in their meeting was Singh's presentation of the Khiching Stone Buddha, celebrating the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations.

Singh, in a social media post, highlighted discussions on expanding collaboration between India and Mongolia. He expressed his pleasure in conversing with President Ukhnaa in New Delhi, focusing on diversifying cooperation areas and deepening existing projects of mutual interest, underscoring the ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The Khiching Granite Stone Buddha, derived from unique black chlorite stone famous for its durability, was a meeting highlight. The sculpture's presentation symbolizes enlightenment and wisdom, represents India's rich traditions, and emphasizes the historical and religious links rooted in Buddhism.

This visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced plans to send sacred relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia by 2026, furthering their shared spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
2
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
3
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global
4
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025