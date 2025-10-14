India Boosts Defence Cooperation with Mongolia Amid New Joint Exercises

On Tuesday, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran highlighted ongoing initiatives to bolster defence cooperation with Mongolia, underlining joint exercises and training programs designed to strengthen ties between the nations.

Addressing a press briefing, Kumaran mentioned joint military exercises such as Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest, which are highly valued by Mongolia. He emphasized India's commitment to continue deploying trainers to Mongolia and potentially expand these initiatives.

Kumaran also noted that India has provided valuable cybersecurity training and is keen on supplying further assistance. Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa publicly thanked India for its ongoing support, while the announcement of a resident defence attache in Ulaanbaatar marks a significant step forward in this strategic partnership.

