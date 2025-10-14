Left Menu

India Boosts Defence Cooperation with Mongolia Amid New Joint Exercises

India and Mongolia are enhancing their defence cooperation with joint exercises like Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest. India plans to continue providing training and equipment assistance, including cybersecurity support. Mongolia values India's support, highlighting plans to establish a resident defence attache in Ulaanbaatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:37 IST
India Boosts Defence Cooperation with Mongolia Amid New Joint Exercises
MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran (Photo: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran highlighted ongoing initiatives to bolster defence cooperation with Mongolia, underlining joint exercises and training programs designed to strengthen ties between the nations.

Addressing a press briefing, Kumaran mentioned joint military exercises such as Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest, which are highly valued by Mongolia. He emphasized India's commitment to continue deploying trainers to Mongolia and potentially expand these initiatives.

Kumaran also noted that India has provided valuable cybersecurity training and is keen on supplying further assistance. Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa publicly thanked India for its ongoing support, while the announcement of a resident defence attache in Ulaanbaatar marks a significant step forward in this strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
2
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
3
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global
4
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025