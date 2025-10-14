Left Menu

INS Sahyadri Strengthens Indo-Korean Naval Ties with Strategic Exercise

Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri, reinforcing India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, engages in the first bilateral naval exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy at Busan. This move marks a significant step towards a strategic partnership, highlighting the growing role of India in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development aimed at bolstering maritime ties, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri docked at Busan Naval Harbour, South Korea, on Monday as part of its mission to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region. The ship's visit marks participation in the inaugural Indian Navy (IN) - Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN) Bilateral Exercise, signaling enhanced cooperation between the two naval forces.

INS Sahyadri, an indigenous exemplar of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, first commissioned in 2012, is a Shivalik Class Guided Missile Stealth Frigate. The vessel is assigned to the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command and has been a part of numerous international exercises. During its stay in South Korea, the Sahyadri crew is set to engage in both harbour and sea phases of the bilateral exercise, which includes professional exchanges and joint training scenarios.

The Republic of Korea Navy has warmly welcomed INS Sahyadri, acknowledging the increasing navy-to-navy interactions. This exercise is underscored by the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region in global geopolitics and represents a mutual effort to fortify partnerships based on shared interests. As India's presence in the Indo-Pacific grows, INS Sahyadri's current deployment reflects its pivotal role as a responsible maritime stakeholder and a preferred security ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

