Left Menu

Osama Bin Laden’s Tora Bora Escape: Former CIA Officer Reveals Disguised Flee

Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou reveals Osama bin Laden escaped Tora Bora in a woman's disguise after 9/11. The translator for the US military was an Al-Qaeda infiltrator, and bin Laden fled to Pakistan. The US later found and killed him in Abbottabad with assistance from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:59 IST
Osama Bin Laden’s Tora Bora Escape: Former CIA Officer Reveals Disguised Flee
John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou disclosed that Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda founder and mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, evaded capture at Tora Bora by disguising himself as a woman. Speaking to ANI, Kiriakou claimed the failure was partly due to an Al-Qaeda operative infiltrating as a military translator.

Kiriakou recounted how the US maintained a reactive stance post-9/11, hesitating a month before launching strikes on Afghanistan. In fall 2001, believing bin Laden trapped in Tora Bora, the US allowed time for supposed evacuation of women and children. Yet, as dawn broke, bin Laden and his aides had vanished, forcing the pursuit to move into Pakistan.

The US tracked bin Laden to Abbottabad, where he was killed in a 2011 raid. While discussing US-Pakistan ties, Kiriakou remarked on how the US appeased Pakistan's then-leader, Pervez Musharraf, with substantial aid, enabling US pursuits against Al-Qaeda amid Pakistani military's differing priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
2
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
3
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
4
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025