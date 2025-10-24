Osama Bin Laden’s Tora Bora Escape: Former CIA Officer Reveals Disguised Flee

In a startling revelation, ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou disclosed that Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda founder and mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, evaded capture at Tora Bora by disguising himself as a woman. Speaking to ANI, Kiriakou claimed the failure was partly due to an Al-Qaeda operative infiltrating as a military translator.

Kiriakou recounted how the US maintained a reactive stance post-9/11, hesitating a month before launching strikes on Afghanistan. In fall 2001, believing bin Laden trapped in Tora Bora, the US allowed time for supposed evacuation of women and children. Yet, as dawn broke, bin Laden and his aides had vanished, forcing the pursuit to move into Pakistan.

The US tracked bin Laden to Abbottabad, where he was killed in a 2011 raid. While discussing US-Pakistan ties, Kiriakou remarked on how the US appeased Pakistan's then-leader, Pervez Musharraf, with substantial aid, enabling US pursuits against Al-Qaeda amid Pakistani military's differing priorities.

