Left Menu

UAE Humanitarian Ship Arrives with Vital Supplies for Gaza

The UAE Humanitarian Ship has arrived in Egypt's Al Arish Port carrying 7,200 tonnes of essential supplies. The assistance is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Gaza's humanitarian needs, showcasing a coordinated relief operation under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:01 IST
UAE Humanitarian Ship Arrives with Vital Supplies for Gaza
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gaza

In a significant humanitarian endeavor, the UAE has dispatched a ship laden with 7,200 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies to Egypt's Port of Al Arish. This critical shipment anticipates transfer to the Gaza Strip, aiming to address the urgent humanitarian demands of the region's residents.

The operation, named 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,' represents the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing relief to the Palestinian people. In a concerted effort with UAE charitable organizations, the supplies include diverse food items, medical aid, and shelter materials to mitigate the severe crisis in Gaza.

The UAE's initiative underscores its unwavering dedication to humanitarian aid, reinforcing its principles of generosity and compassion. Through a unified response, this operation highlights the nation's robust support for just causes and those in need, aligning with its humanitarian vision globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025