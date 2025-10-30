Pakistan's role as a counterterrorism leader came under intense scrutiny this month. Analysts point to the nation's persistent support for terrorist groups, which is at odds with its recently acquired leadership of a regional anti-terror body. Concerns are mounting that Pakistan's actions do not match the rhetoric.

Siddhant Kishore, a notable national security expert, argues that Pakistan's enduring terror ecosystem contradicts claims of regional stability efforts. He cites the continued operations and strategic purposes of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, despite international pressure and India's retaliatory strikes targeting these organizations.

The complexity deepens as terror groups adapt their fundraising to digital methods, which evade Pakistan's claimed regulatory efforts. Rising digital financing reveals a resilient terror network untouched by superficial counterterror policies. Meanwhile, evolving generational leadership within these groups marks a worrying trend for regional stability.