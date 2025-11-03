Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Israel's Gideon Saar Visits India

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is visiting India for bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on diplomacy and investment. Both countries recently signed a historic Bilateral Investment Agreement aiming to boost trade and economic cooperation, balancing investor interests with sovereign regulatory rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:33 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, embarks on a significant three-day visit to India starting Monday. He is scheduled to engage in crucial talks with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Tuesday, before wrapping up his visit on Wednesday.

In a parallel diplomatic engagement, Jaishankar co-chaired the Fifth High Joint Commission (HJC) with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. This meeting focused on mutual regional and international concerns, emphasizing the need to adhere to the terms of President Trump's peace plan and acknowledging developments in Gaza that may alleviate Middle East tensions.

In a notable advancement of Indo-Israel relations, the countries signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement in September, marking a historic milestone. Inked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich, the agreement aims to enhance investment flows, ensure investor protections, and provide an independent dispute resolution mechanism, while safeguarding each nation's regulatory rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

