WHO Issues New Guidance to Tackle Global Health Financing Crisis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced new guidance for nations facing severe cuts in external health funding, which threaten essential services. The guidelines, 'Responding to the health financing emergency: immediate measures and longer-term shifts,' offer policy options to counteract these financial shocks and secure sustainable health financing.

Projections reveal a 30% to 40% decrease in external health aid by 2025, causing severe disruptions in low- and middle-income countries. WHO data show core services like maternal care and vaccination have been reduced by up to 70% in some areas, with extensive job losses in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, highlighted the necessity for countries to pivot from aid reliance to domestic resource-based solutions. The guidance stresses that health spending should be prioritized not just as an expense but an investment in stability and resilience, despite fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)