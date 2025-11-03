India-Bhutan Partnership Flourishes: Vision for Future Developments

Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, reaffirmed the dynamic growth in India-Bhutan relations, emphasizing a rich history of cultural exchange and ongoing cooperation. He spoke about the spiritual connection, noting that Indian spiritual masters have long traveled to or influenced Bhutan.

In collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan aims to transform Gelephu into a hub for Vajrayana practices, enhancing its appeal to various schools and denominations. This initiative is expected to fortify the cultural and educational bond between the two countries.

On the economic front, India-Bhutan ties are strengthening, notably in the hydropower sector, with increased private investment from India. This expansion is poised to benefit both nations, especially as other collaborative projects along their border progress. The support from both countries' leaderships remains a significant factor in the success of these endeavors.