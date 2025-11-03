India-Bhutan Partnership Flourishes: Vision for Future Developments
Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay highlights the evolving India-Bhutan relations, emphasizing cultural and economic cooperation. The Gelephu mindfulness city is set to become a Vajrayana practice center. Both nations are enhancing economic ties through hydropower projects, largely supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Bhutanese monarchy's vision.
Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, reaffirmed the dynamic growth in India-Bhutan relations, emphasizing a rich history of cultural exchange and ongoing cooperation. He spoke about the spiritual connection, noting that Indian spiritual masters have long traveled to or influenced Bhutan.
In collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan aims to transform Gelephu into a hub for Vajrayana practices, enhancing its appeal to various schools and denominations. This initiative is expected to fortify the cultural and educational bond between the two countries.
On the economic front, India-Bhutan ties are strengthening, notably in the hydropower sector, with increased private investment from India. This expansion is poised to benefit both nations, especially as other collaborative projects along their border progress. The support from both countries' leaderships remains a significant factor in the success of these endeavors.