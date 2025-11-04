Left Menu

US Government Shutdown: Aviation Safety and Reliability in Turmoil

Amid a 34-day US government shutdown, concerns around aviation safety have surged as essential airport staff work unpaid, leading to flight delays and long queues. The aviation industry urges prompt action to resolve the impasse affecting travel reliability.

The US government shutdown, now entering its 34th day, is causing significant disruptions at airports nationwide. Essential workers, including air traffic controllers and TSA screeners, continue their duties without compensation, leading to flight delays and extensive queues, which has stirred passenger concerns about safety and reliability.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, conveyed the stressful impact of the shutdown on workers, stating it jeopardizes airport safety. He emphasized the dilemma employees face, as they struggle to maintain their focus amidst financial worries, like paying rent, while ensuring job performance remains impeccable.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated that the delays were safety measures amid staffing gaps. Despite increased risk, complete airspace shutdown, he assured, is not currently warranted. With significant staff shortages, leading airports such as Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Newark suffer substantial delays, prompting warnings of prolonged TSA check times.

