Bhutan Hosts Global Peace Prayer Festival to Foster International Harmony

Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival, inaugurated at Changlimithang Stadium by PM Tshering Tobgay, unites Buddhist leaders for a spiritual gathering from November 4-17, 2025. Featuring rituals, prayers, and ordinations, it aims to foster global unity and compassion amidst growing global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:58 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attends the opening ceremony of the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bhutan

The Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025 officially commenced on Tuesday at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, attended by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. This festival signifies the start of a 13-day spiritual assembly uniting Buddhist leaders, practitioners, and peace advocates from November 4 to 17.

Organized by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the event seeks to bridge all Buddhist traditions to promote peace, compassion, and harmony amid worldwide upheaval. Highlights include sacred rituals, a non-sectarian Global Peace Prayer, public blessings, and the Kalachakra Empowerment.

Eminent lamas and scholars from various Buddhist traditions showcase Bhutan's mission to utilize loving-kindness and awareness to foster harmony. Celebrating its second Bhikkhuni Ordination, the festival further demonstrates Bhutan's commitment to gender equality in monastic practices. The event also features Kalachakra art exhibitions and scholarly conferences, reinforcing Bhutan's dedication to sharing Buddhist spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

