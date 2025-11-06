Trump's Tirade: New York Mayor Mamdani in Crosshairs

In a fervent address at the America Business Forum in Miami, US President Donald Trump derided the historic mayoral victory of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani in New York, emphatically labeling him a "communist." Trump, reflecting on his own re-election last November, asserted that the recent election represented a slight loss of sovereignty for voters.

The President issued a stark warning about future developments in New York, expressing hope they wouldn't occur but predicting significant changes. He intensified his critique by ridiculing Mamdani's stance on gender in sports, remarking on his view of men competing in women's categories.

Trump's critique of Mamdani escalated with routine theatrics, including his signature 'YMCA' dance. Branding the New York mayoral election as a communism versus common sense scenario, Trump targeted Democrats with accusations of seeking to reshape America akin to a communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela.

Despite having supported Andrew Cuomo's independent campaign, Trump's frequent criticisms of Mamdani intensified post-election. The historic win made Mamdani New York City's first Muslim mayor, garnering endorsements from notable leftist figures and praise from former President Obama.

Responding to Trump's jibes, Mamdani directly addressed him in his victory speech with a confident "Turn the volume up," signaling his readiness to confront the national spotlight. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)