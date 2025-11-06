Argentina Courts India as Key Partner in Energy and Minerals

In a strong assertion, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has positioned his country as a pivotal partner for New Delhi, emphasizing Argentina's readiness to contribute significantly to India's energy security and critical mineral needs. Caucino's remarks underscore Buenos Aires' commitment to bolstering bilateral ties as a reliable ally.

Highlighting India's strategic diversification of lithium sources, Caucino praised the move as prudent, noting India's booming economic growth necessitates varied partnerships. As India rapidly ascends the global economic ladder, slated to soon become the world's third-largest economy, Argentina's complementary resources present a valuable option.

Argentina is already a hub for Indian investments in lithium extraction, particularly in the resource-rich Lithium Triangle of South America. With a view to broader trade and defense collaboration, the envoy also spotlighted efforts to expand the existing Preferential Trade Agreement within the Mercosur bloc, seeking intensive cooperation across sectors, including recent defense exchanges such as Argentine soldiers scaling the Himalayas.