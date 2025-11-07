Left Menu

Tragic Patterns: Extrajudicial Killings Surge in Balochistan

In Balochistan, recent reports highlight the extrajudicial killings of four men, including a former paramilitary soldier and a teenage student. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee blames Pakistan's armed forces and militias for these acts as part of an ongoing campaign to suppress dissent, urging human rights groups to investigate.

The cycle of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan has intensified, with four more men, including a former paramilitary soldier and a teenage student, reportedly killed in Kech district. According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistan's armed forces and state-sponsored militias of conducting a systematic "kill-and-dump" strategy targeting civilians.

As per The Balochistan Post, the victims—Abdul Khaliq, Najeebullah, Bahad Baloch, and Abdul Rehman—were killed between October 28 and November 2 in Dasht, Tump, and Dehaat. The BYC suggests these killings are part of a recurring pattern of state-supported violence aimed at quelling dissent in Balochistan. Abdul Khaliq, a former Frontier Corps member, was abducted on October 28 and later found dead in Kech River, showing signs of torture and gunshot wounds. He had allegedly refused to participate in operations against detained Baloch civilians.

In another incident, a school staffer, 31-year-old Najeebullah, was shot dead by unidentified men near Miri Link Road, with a vehicle linked to state-backed militias. On November 1, Bahad Baloch, engaged in transporting oil, was killed in Dehaat after being robbed, his murder staged as a suicide. The last victim, 16-year-old Abdul Rehman, was shot in a shop in Tump on November 2 in front of his father, described as a bright student. The BYC calls these incidents a continuation of Pakistan's "policy of impunity" and urges international human rights entities to probe the systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and executions in Balochistan.

