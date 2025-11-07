Nepal's Gen-Z Calls for Change: Youth Eye New Leadership in Upcoming Elections

As Nepal gears up for elections set for March 5, 2026, the nation's youth are calling for a significant political overhaul. In the aftermath of the Gen-Z uprising on September 8 and 9, which signaled a desire for change in the Himalayan country, young citizens are insisting on new leadership to address their needs.

Voices like Akanshya Dhakal, a Kathmandu university student, emphasize the desire for leaders who prioritize citizens' welfare over personal gains. "I hope the election outcome introduces new voices, particularly from Gen-Z, who understand and advocate for the people," Dhakal stated. This sentiment is echoed by others who criticize older political figures for not delivering clear future visions.

Activist Avash Subedi stresses the importance of clean governance, suggesting that past leaders have been out of touch. He calls for candidates to articulate precise visions and for citizens to vote based on these visions rather than hero-worship. With recent history of corruption scandals and authoritarian tendencies, the young electorate remains committed to ensuring strong, inclusive governance post-election.

Keen to transform the political landscape, young voters, including students like Khushi Joshi, hope to see new parties emerge from the Gen-Z cohort. Joshi is optimistic that such changes will steer Nepal toward a prosperous future, as they seek to end the cycle of old faces in power.

These calls for political renewal carry added urgency after the tragic events of September's protests, where numerous were killed amidst violence. As Nepal's youth inspire change, they strive to turn past tragedies into a hopeful future by championing new, dynamic leadership.