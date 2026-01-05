Amidst Venezuela's political upheaval, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez extended an olive branch to the United States, inviting collaboration on an agenda of cooperation. In an Instagram post, Rodriguez affirmed Venezuela's commitment to peace, urging for balanced international relations grounded in sovereign equality and non-interference.

Despite US backing for her leadership, Rodriguez openly acknowledged her ties to ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, reinforcing a message of peace and dialogue inherited from him. Her call to the US emphasized shared development under international law, aiming for lasting community coexistence and regional peace.

In contrast, the former President's son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, cast suspicions of betrayal within Venezuela's ruling party following a US operation capturing Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. As they face trial on narco-terrorism charges in New York, Guerra urged for unity and mobilization, denouncing the act as external aggression.

