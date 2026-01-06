Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed support for Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as Venezuela's interim president, emphasizing the importance of Venezuelan self-determination. Meanwhile, former president Nicolas Maduro faced narcotics charges in New York after a U.S. raid. Moscow praised Venezuela's efforts to guard its sovereignty.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its support on Tuesday for Delcy Rodriguez becoming the interim president of Venezuela. Russia emphasized that Venezuelans should shape their own political future without external intervention.
In a dramatic turn of events, ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court, pleading not guilty to narcotics charges. His arrest followed a surprising operation by U.S. special forces, throwing the leadership in Caracas into disarray.
Moscow's response came through an official statement, applauding Venezuela's moves to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests amidst these turbulent times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
