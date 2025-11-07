Left Menu

Trump's Anticipated Visit to India Sparks Global Speculation

The Ministry of External Affairs has no updates on US President Donald Trump's rumoured visit to India next year. Deliberations revolve around the Quad summit and recent developments, with discussions at the India Maritime Week. Trump seeks to bolster US-India ties despite potential schedule changes amid trade tensions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:52 IST
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refrained from confirming any details about US President Donald Trump's potential visit to India next year, despite his recent hints. President Trump suggested that his trip could coincide with the upcoming Quad summit, a crucial diplomatic event involving the US, Australia, Japan, and India, originally slated for 2025 in New Delhi.

During the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) as a vital platform for Indo-Pacific cooperation. He stated that no definite plans regarding Trump's visit are available yet. "I will update you when there's something to share," Jaiswal assured, underlining recent Quad activities like the Quad Ports of the Future Conference during the India Maritime Week in Mumbai.

News of Trump's potential visit comes amid discussions of strengthening US-India trade ties. Following remarks at the White House, Trump lauded PM Narendra Modi as a friend and envisioned a potential trip. Meanwhile, tensions over tariffs had previously led to speculation about the US President's attendance at the Quad Summit, mentioned in a New York Times report.

