Taiwan Rebukes Beijing for Transnational Repression

Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 (ANI) - In a fierce denunciation, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has lashed out at Beijing, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of engaging in 'transnational repression'. This follows a menacing video broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV), purportedly targeting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Puma Shen, as reported by The Taipei Times.

The controversial CCTV segment included a stern warning directed at Shen to 'stop now, or you will be next', a move that Taipei officials interpret as an intimidation attempt not only against the legislator but also the wider Taiwanese populace. The MAC criticized this as part of Beijing's strategy to incite fear, promote self-censorship, and undermine Taiwan's democratic liberties.

As reported, the broadcast followed claims by Xinhua News Agency that Shen was under investigation by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau for alleged 'secession-related' offenses, spotlighting his involvement in the civil defense outfit Kuma Academy. CCTV also aired suggestions from Chinese legal experts about potentially issuing a global arrest warrant through Interpol, while disclosing personal information about Shen's family, hinting at a smear campaign.

The MAC labeled these actions as 'malicious and illegal', dismissing Beijing's implied authority over Taiwan and vowing to collaborate with international allies to resist China's 'aggressive and ignorant violations' of global standards. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) lambasted Beijing's intimidation tactics as a 'blatant violation of international law and human rights'.

MOFA reaffirmed Taiwan's sovereignty as an independent nation, rejecting any purported cooperation with Interpol and emphasizing protection measures for Taiwanese citizens abroad. Both MAC and MOFA rallied the global community to oppose China's extraterritorial repression and uphold democratic principles and international order, according to The Taipei Times.

