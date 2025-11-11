Left Menu

India to Build Integrated Immigration Checkpoint and Enhance Connectivity with Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near Bhutan's Gelephu border to boost connectivity. This initiative aims to facilitate visitor and investor movement between India and Bhutan and enhance their transportation, technology, and cultural ties with substantial financial assistance for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:16 IST
India to Build Integrated Immigration Checkpoint and Enhance Connectivity with Bhutan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering at the Changlimithang Celebration Ground in Thimphu (Photo/NarendraModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

In a significant move to bolster relations with Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled plans to construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near the border town of Gelephu. The announcement, made at a gathering in Thimphu, aims to enhance the movement of visitors and investors between India and Bhutan.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the strategic importance of this project and announced the integration of Gelephu and Samtse into India's expansive railway network. This development is expected to provide Bhutanese industries and farmers better access to India's large market.

Further cementing Indo-Bhutan ties, India has committed substantial funding towards Bhutan's Five-Year Plan, with allocations supporting various sectors from roads to digital payments. PM Modi emphasized the enduring partnership, underpinned by cultural and spiritual connections shared by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes By-Election in Nuapada Unfolds Amid Tense Political Climate

High-Stakes By-Election in Nuapada Unfolds Amid Tense Political Climate

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Embarks on MSME Expansion with Quantum Leap

Andhra Pradesh Embarks on MSME Expansion with Quantum Leap

 India
3
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath

Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath

 India
4
Closure After 11 Years: Lt. Hadar Goldin's Return

Closure After 11 Years: Lt. Hadar Goldin's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025