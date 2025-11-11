India to Build Integrated Immigration Checkpoint and Enhance Connectivity with Bhutan

In a significant move to bolster relations with Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled plans to construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near the border town of Gelephu. The announcement, made at a gathering in Thimphu, aims to enhance the movement of visitors and investors between India and Bhutan.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the strategic importance of this project and announced the integration of Gelephu and Samtse into India's expansive railway network. This development is expected to provide Bhutanese industries and farmers better access to India's large market.

Further cementing Indo-Bhutan ties, India has committed substantial funding towards Bhutan's Five-Year Plan, with allocations supporting various sectors from roads to digital payments. PM Modi emphasized the enduring partnership, underpinned by cultural and spiritual connections shared by both nations.

