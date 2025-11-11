Red Fort Blast Sparks Global Condemnation and Heightened Security
A devastating blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort claimed eight lives, prompting international condolences and increased security measures. Russian Ambassador expressed solidarity, while India initiates a robust investigation into the attack, described as a potential act of terrorism by foreign officials.
In a tragic incident near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, a blast on Monday evening resulted in at least eight fatalities, rocking the historic city. Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, conveyed his deep shock over the explosion, extending his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families through a post on social media platform X.
The explosion, occurring around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20, inflicting damage on nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The investigation is underway with multiple agencies involved, exploring 'all possibilities,' under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.
The incident has prompted widespread international condemnation. World leaders, including Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressed solidarity with India. Foreign missions, including those of Canada and the US, have released advisories, as authorities remain on high alert amidst fears of terrorism.
