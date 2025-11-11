Strengthening Bonds: Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Bhutan

In a move to reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a diplomatic visit to Thimphu, where he met King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The leaders discussed a spectrum of regional and global issues with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties, as conveyed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting allowed both leaders to express mutual appreciation. King Wangchuck acknowledged India's invaluable support to Bhutan's socio-economic development, while Modi praised the guiding legacy of the Druk Gyalpos in fostering a strong friendship between the two nations. The leaders also paid homage to the Holy Piprahwa Relics, symbolizing their spiritual connection.

Amidst the ceremonial platforms, PM Modi and King Wangchuck inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, marking a milestone in their energy partnership. Additionally, several MoUs in renewable energy, mental health services, and healthcare were exchanged. The Indian government unveiled a Rs 4000 crores concessional line of credit to support Bhutan's energy projects, underscoring India's commitment to their shared future.

