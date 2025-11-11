Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan to meet with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, aiming to bolster bilateral relations. They discussed regional and global issues, inaugurated a hydroelectric project, and signed MoUs. Modi’s visit reaffirms the unique partnership characterized by mutual trust, goodwill, and shared cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

In a move to reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a diplomatic visit to Thimphu, where he met King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The leaders discussed a spectrum of regional and global issues with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties, as conveyed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting allowed both leaders to express mutual appreciation. King Wangchuck acknowledged India's invaluable support to Bhutan's socio-economic development, while Modi praised the guiding legacy of the Druk Gyalpos in fostering a strong friendship between the two nations. The leaders also paid homage to the Holy Piprahwa Relics, symbolizing their spiritual connection.

Amidst the ceremonial platforms, PM Modi and King Wangchuck inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, marking a milestone in their energy partnership. Additionally, several MoUs in renewable energy, mental health services, and healthcare were exchanged. The Indian government unveiled a Rs 4000 crores concessional line of credit to support Bhutan's energy projects, underscoring India's commitment to their shared future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

