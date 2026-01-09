Left Menu

Massive Boost to India's Green Energy: Kamala Hydroelectric Project Approved

Arunachal Pradesh's Kamala hydroelectric project has received approval, marking a milestone for India's clean energy initiative. The project, a collaboration between NHPC and the state government, will generate significant green energy and aid in achieving India's net zero target by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:00 IST
Massive Boost to India's Green Energy: Kamala Hydroelectric Project Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Investment Board has approved the ambitious 1,720 MW Kamala hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a crucial step forward for India's clean energy mission. The project, jointly implemented by NHPC and the state government, aims to generate 6,869.92 million units of green energy annually.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hailed the project's significance, stating it will substantially advance India's renewable energy capacity and play a pivotal role in achieving the net zero target by 2070. Additionally, its flood moderation component will aid the Brahmaputra Valley, contributing to regional climate resilience.

With an approved budget of Rs 26,069.50 crore, the project will feature a high concrete gravity dam and an underground powerhouse. The financing includes a 70:30 debt-equity ratio, with governmental support for infrastructure. Key benefits comprise flood control, free power to Arunachal Pradesh, and contributions to local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India
3
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

 India
4
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026