Massive Boost to India's Green Energy: Kamala Hydroelectric Project Approved

The Public Investment Board has approved the ambitious 1,720 MW Kamala hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a crucial step forward for India's clean energy mission. The project, jointly implemented by NHPC and the state government, aims to generate 6,869.92 million units of green energy annually.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hailed the project's significance, stating it will substantially advance India's renewable energy capacity and play a pivotal role in achieving the net zero target by 2070. Additionally, its flood moderation component will aid the Brahmaputra Valley, contributing to regional climate resilience.

With an approved budget of Rs 26,069.50 crore, the project will feature a high concrete gravity dam and an underground powerhouse. The financing includes a 70:30 debt-equity ratio, with governmental support for infrastructure. Key benefits comprise flood control, free power to Arunachal Pradesh, and contributions to local development.

