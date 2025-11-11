Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens Indo-Bhutan Ties with Strategic Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bhutan resulted in key infrastructure inaugurations, pivotal agreements, and MoUs, emphasizing the enhancement of energy collaboration and health sector cooperation. Notable achievements include inaugurating the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project and setting a framework for renewable energy and health partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

During his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a series of collaborative milestones, with India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighting several significant outcomes. The inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project stood as a testament to India and Bhutan's strengthened energy partnership.

The two nations agreed to resume work on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, further highlighting their commitment to harnessing hydropower. The cultural ties between the countries were reinforced with the allocation of land in Varanasi for a Bhutanese temple.

Efforts to boost connectivity included the establishment of an immigration check post in Hatisar. Additionally, India extended a Rs 4000 crore credit line to Bhutan. Agreements through MoUs focused on renewable energy collaboration and enhancing health sector cooperation, aiming to boost joint efforts in energy and healthcare innovation.

