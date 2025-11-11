PM Modi Strengthens Indo-Bhutan Ties with Strategic Initiatives

During his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a series of collaborative milestones, with India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighting several significant outcomes. The inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project stood as a testament to India and Bhutan's strengthened energy partnership.

The two nations agreed to resume work on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, further highlighting their commitment to harnessing hydropower. The cultural ties between the countries were reinforced with the allocation of land in Varanasi for a Bhutanese temple.

Efforts to boost connectivity included the establishment of an immigration check post in Hatisar. Additionally, India extended a Rs 4000 crore credit line to Bhutan. Agreements through MoUs focused on renewable energy collaboration and enhancing health sector cooperation, aiming to boost joint efforts in energy and healthcare innovation.