Australia Joins Quad Partners in Major Indo-Pacific Naval Exercise

Australia has joined India, Japan, and the United States in Exercise Malabar 2025, a significant Indo-Pacific naval drill. Hosted in the West Pacific from November 10 to 18, it aims to enhance interoperability and security. The exercise underscores regional partnerships and strengthens maritime security against evolving challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:45 IST
HMAS Ballarat sails into US Naval Base Guam to participate in Exercise MALABAR during Regional Presence Deployment 25-4 (Photo/Australia's Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia, alongside India, Japan, and the United States, takes part in the multilateral naval Exercise Malabar 2025, hosted in the West Pacific training area from November 10 to 18. This significant drill aims to bolster maritime security and improve cooperation among the nations, officials said.

The Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Ballarat and the Royal Australian Air Force's P-8A Poseidon will participate in the event, marking Australia's commitment to the Indo-Pacific's security architecture. Vice Admiral Justin Jones emphasized that the exercise plays a crucial role in building trust and interoperability.

Originally a bilateral India-US drill started in 1992, Exercise Malabar has now evolved into a key activity for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) involving all four nations. The exercise is not a military alliance but a platform to ensure freedom of navigation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

