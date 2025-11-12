Building Bridges: India's Strategic Engagements in Latin America

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita embarked on a significant diplomatic mission from November 4 to 10, visiting Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba to fortify India's bilateral relationships with these Latin American nations. According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit marked a deepening of India's engagement in the region.

In Quito, Ecuador, Margherita met with President Daniel Noboa Azin and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero. He announced the inauguration of India's Embassy in Quito and signed an MoU fostering cooperation between diplomatic training institutes. He invited Ecuadorians to benefit from India's ITEC training programs, particularly those focusing on digital technology and artificial intelligence.

During his visit to Bolivia, Margherita attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Rodrigo Paz and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Mallasa Park. The new building of India's Embassy was unveiled in La Paz, while Margherita's engagements emphasized India's ongoing support for Bolivia's growth. In Cuba, discussions with President Miguel Diaz-Canel focused on bilateral and multilateral interests. Margherita facilitated the signing of cultural and legal agreements and delivered humanitarian aid following Hurricane Melissa.

Each visit affirmed India's commitment to collaboration in health, technology, and trade sectors, supported by a strong push for cultural exchanges. Margherita highlighted India's dedication to South-South cooperation in alignment with the global good.

(With inputs from agencies.)