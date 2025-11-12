Left Menu

Building Bridges: India's Strategic Engagements in Latin America

Minister Pabitra Margherita strengthened India’s relationships in Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba from November 4 to 10, 2023. Key agreements and cultural exchanges were highlighted, including new embassies and ongoing collaboration in technology, health, and trade. The visits underscored India's commitment to South-South cooperation and global goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST
Building Bridges: India's Strategic Engagements in Latin America
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita embarked on a significant diplomatic mission from November 4 to 10, visiting Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba to fortify India's bilateral relationships with these Latin American nations. According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit marked a deepening of India's engagement in the region.

In Quito, Ecuador, Margherita met with President Daniel Noboa Azin and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero. He announced the inauguration of India's Embassy in Quito and signed an MoU fostering cooperation between diplomatic training institutes. He invited Ecuadorians to benefit from India's ITEC training programs, particularly those focusing on digital technology and artificial intelligence.

During his visit to Bolivia, Margherita attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Rodrigo Paz and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Mallasa Park. The new building of India's Embassy was unveiled in La Paz, while Margherita's engagements emphasized India's ongoing support for Bolivia's growth. In Cuba, discussions with President Miguel Diaz-Canel focused on bilateral and multilateral interests. Margherita facilitated the signing of cultural and legal agreements and delivered humanitarian aid following Hurricane Melissa.

Each visit affirmed India's commitment to collaboration in health, technology, and trade sectors, supported by a strong push for cultural exchanges. Margherita highlighted India's dedication to South-South cooperation in alignment with the global good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India
2
Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

 India
3
Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

 India
4
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025