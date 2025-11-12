Australia Sounds Alarm on China's Expanding Cyber Threats

In a significant revelation, Australia's intelligence community has issued a grave warning concerning China's burgeoning cyber operations. Mike Burgess, the Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), alleged that Chinese state-backed hackers are no longer confined to surveillance but are venturing into potential acts of sabotage. According to reports from The Epoch Times, groups identified as Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon have orchestrated a wave of cyberattacks targeting Australia's most critical sectors, including telecommunications, energy, water, and transport systems.

Addressing cybersecurity experts at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's forum in Melbourne, Burgess detailed that these hackers operate under the command of China's intelligence agencies and military. He warned of the serious implications, revealing that Volt Typhoon had already penetrated US military infrastructure in Guam, acquiring the capacity to disable telecommunications and other vital infrastructure. Similar reconnaissance and penetration attempts have been observed in Australia, with hackers seeking prolonged, stealthy access that could be exploited at any moment.

Burgess elaborated on the sophisticated nature of these operations, which aim to assert control capable of causing significant damage. Reportedly, espionage and foreign interference have already cost Australia's economy an estimated $12.5 billion over 2023-24. According to a joint report by ASIO and the Australian Institute of Criminology, cyber-enabled sabotage could impose a staggering $6 billion for a mere week-long disruption, though these numbers are considered highly conservative. Burgess emphasized the potential for such intrusions to be weaponized, impacting companies, elections, or critical industries during times of crisis. Furthermore, he condemned attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to influence ASIO's public stance, affirming his unwavering resolve. His remarks coincide with increased tension between Australia and Canada, highlighted by a hostile encounter involving a Chinese jet over the South China Sea. Burgess concluded by stressing the importance for Australian businesses to approach cyber defence as a critical component of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)