Historic Indian Presidential Visit Strengthens Ties with Botswana

President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to Botswana marks the first-ever Presidential visit from India. Talks with President Duma Boko focused on boosting bilateral ties in sectors like trade, healthcare, and digital technology, reflecting India's commitment to reinforcing partnerships in Africa ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:32 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with Botswana President Duma Boko in Gaborone. (Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Botswana

President Droupadi Murmu made history with her recent state visit to Botswana, marking the first occasion an Indian President has visited the nation. She engaged in substantive talks with President Duma Boko in Gaborone, where they explored opportunities to enhance economic cooperation and strategic partnerships between the two countries.

Following their discussion, President Murmu expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Botswana. She emphasized the significance of her visit, particularly as it coincides with the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Botswana. The bilateral talks focused on boosting ties across sectors, including trade, health, education, and digital technology.

Highlighting a key agreement, President Murmu announced the provision of affordable Indian medicines to Botswana. She also commended Botswana's support in India's wildlife conservation efforts and looked forward to addressing the National Assembly and engaging with the Indian community in Botswana, further cementing ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

