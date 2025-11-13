Trump Signs Bill Ending Historic Government Shutdown

In a historic move to end the United States' longest government shutdown, President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that will reopen federal agencies after 43 days of closure. During the signing ceremony, Trump accused Democrats of using the shutdown to 'extort American taxpayers.' The standoff, fuelled by disagreements over an Obamacare-related program, saw the federal government partially closed for over six weeks.

The House of Representatives approved the funding package following the Senate's endorsement earlier this week, passing it with a 222 to 209 vote. While nearly all Republicans supported the bill, only a handful of Democrats joined them. Trump emphasized the shutdown's adverse effects, noting over 20,000 flight disruptions, unpaid wages for a million workers, and halted food stamp benefits for millions.

The newly minted law, officially named the Senate Amendment to HR 5371, provides funding through January 30, 2026, for critical sectors including agriculture and military construction. This legislation signifies a significant political compromise and the restoration of normalcy to governmental operations. With federal employees set to receive back pay and essential programs back on track, the administration promises continued efforts to address cost of living and public safety issues. (ANI)