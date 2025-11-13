Left Menu

Trump Signs Bill Ending Historic Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history after 43 days. Blaming Democrats for the impasse, Trump highlighted the shutdown's extensive impact on public services. The newly signed legislation promises to resume normal operations and prevent future extortions.

Updated: 13-11-2025 10:39 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic move to end the United States' longest government shutdown, President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that will reopen federal agencies after 43 days of closure. During the signing ceremony, Trump accused Democrats of using the shutdown to 'extort American taxpayers.' The standoff, fuelled by disagreements over an Obamacare-related program, saw the federal government partially closed for over six weeks.

The House of Representatives approved the funding package following the Senate's endorsement earlier this week, passing it with a 222 to 209 vote. While nearly all Republicans supported the bill, only a handful of Democrats joined them. Trump emphasized the shutdown's adverse effects, noting over 20,000 flight disruptions, unpaid wages for a million workers, and halted food stamp benefits for millions.

The newly minted law, officially named the Senate Amendment to HR 5371, provides funding through January 30, 2026, for critical sectors including agriculture and military construction. This legislation signifies a significant political compromise and the restoration of normalcy to governmental operations. With federal employees set to receive back pay and essential programs back on track, the administration promises continued efforts to address cost of living and public safety issues. (ANI)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

