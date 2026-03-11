Nepal's House of Representatives Election: RSP Surges to Dominance

The long-awaited results of Nepal's March 5 election have reached a crucial stage as the counting concluded late Wednesday. The Election Commission (EC) is finalizing preparations for the official announcement. Kul Bahadur GC, an assistant spokesperson for the EC, told ANI that while the count is complete, data entry is ongoing.

On Wednesday afternoon, the proportional representation votes for the House of Representatives were fully tallied, revealing that a total of 10,789,078 PR votes were counted across the nation. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), headed by Rabi Lamichhane, has emerged as the frontrunner with 5,158,810 votes, translating to 47.82% of the total votes. The RSP is poised just two seats away from a two-thirds majority.

The EC's data suggests that RSP is expected to claim 57 PR seats, adding to its 125 direct election victories. Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress follows with 38 seats, with 1,756,043 votes (16.28%). Other key parties include CPN-UML with 25 seats, NCP with 16 seats, Shram Sanskriti Party with 7 seats, and RPP now limited to 5 seats. A Supreme Court decision pending for March 13 could still influence the final seat tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)