Left Menu

Nepal's House of Representatives Election: RSP Surges to Dominance

The vote counting for Nepal's House of Representatives election concluded with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) emerging as the dominant force. Led by Rabi Lamichhane, RSP received the highest number of votes under the proportional representation system. The party now stands two seats short of a two-thirds majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:33 IST
Nepal's House of Representatives Election: RSP Surges to Dominance
Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) (Photo: X@ShahBalen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The long-awaited results of Nepal's March 5 election have reached a crucial stage as the counting concluded late Wednesday. The Election Commission (EC) is finalizing preparations for the official announcement. Kul Bahadur GC, an assistant spokesperson for the EC, told ANI that while the count is complete, data entry is ongoing.

On Wednesday afternoon, the proportional representation votes for the House of Representatives were fully tallied, revealing that a total of 10,789,078 PR votes were counted across the nation. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), headed by Rabi Lamichhane, has emerged as the frontrunner with 5,158,810 votes, translating to 47.82% of the total votes. The RSP is poised just two seats away from a two-thirds majority.

The EC's data suggests that RSP is expected to claim 57 PR seats, adding to its 125 direct election victories. Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress follows with 38 seats, with 1,756,043 votes (16.28%). Other key parties include CPN-UML with 25 seats, NCP with 16 seats, Shram Sanskriti Party with 7 seats, and RPP now limited to 5 seats. A Supreme Court decision pending for March 13 could still influence the final seat tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026