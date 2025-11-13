US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

The United States Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on an Indian company, along with 31 global entities and individuals, for allegedly supplying materials to boost Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs. The targeted networks have been acquiring chemical precursors essential to missile production, the department revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The sanctions, announced by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), are part of a broader package affecting 32 entities and individuals in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine. These organizations are believed to be part of procurement networks supporting Iran's weapons production endeavors, the statement outlined.

The recently sanctioned list includes India-based Farmlane Private Limited, allegedly operated under the direction of UAE-based MVM Amici Trading LLC, and controlled by German national Marco Klinge. Klinge, identified as the director of Farmlane and CEO of Germany's EVA Handelsgesellschaft UG, coordinated the procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients from China. The sanctions, executed under Executive Orders 13382 and 13224, aim to halt those involved from accessing the US financial system while encouraging the global community to enforce UN sanctions on Iran.