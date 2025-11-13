Left Menu

TDK Unveils 'In Everything Better' at CEATEC, Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation

At CEATEC, TDK celebrated its 90th anniversary by revealing its new brand identity, "In Everything Better." The company showcased how its technology is integral to consumer products worldwide, emphasizing continuous improvement rather than perfection, to drive social transformation through innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:01 IST
Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

CEATEC, a major showcase of digital innovation, saw global electronics giant TDK capture significant attention with its forward-looking display. Commemorating its 90th anniversary, TDK used the event to unveil their new branding initiative, "In Everything Better," highlighting the company's rich technological heritage.

Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK, emphasized the importance of their role in various industries, from smartphones to electric vehicles, underscoring TDK's invisible yet crucial contributions to product performance. He stated, "Our TMR sensor plays a crucial role in iPhone cameras, enhancing features like auto-focus and stability, contributing to better consumer experiences."

TDK's booth at CEATEC also marked a new chapter in their identity, showcasing a logo and theme that stress diversity and continuous communication. The company believes striving for 'better' instead of 'best' fuels ongoing growth, aligning with their mission to use technology for social betterment.

