Taiwan Delegation Explores Collaborative Ventures at India's Brandix Apparel Park

In a significant development fostering international collaboration, a high-level Taiwanese delegation, led by Shelly Chein of the Taiwan Non-Woven Fabrics Industry Association, visited Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) in Visakhapatnam. The delegation was on an India tour to explore potential collaborations in the textile and apparel sector. During their visit, they toured the expansive 1,000-acre integrated apparel park, gaining firsthand insights into BIAC's state-of-the-art manufacturing setup, sustainability initiatives, and large-scale operational efficiencies.

The delegation's itinerary included key sites such as Brandix Apparel Unit 1, noted for being the largest ladies' innerwear manufacturing facility in India, and Teejay India, one of the nation's significant fabric mills located within the park. They also inspected BIAC's advanced environmental management systems, including a Water Treatment Plant that processes 60 million liters per day and an Effluent Treatment Plant handling 56 million liters daily, adhering to strict environmental norms.

Shelly Chein expressed admiration for BIAC's sustainable operations, stating, "The scale and sustainability standards at Brandix India Apparel City are truly impressive. This visit has showcased how integrated ecosystems can enhance global competitiveness while maintaining environmental responsibility." The visit also saw participation from G Rekha Rani, the Handlooms & Textiles Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh, who highlighted the state's commitment to strengthening its textile sector, presenting investment opportunities and emphasizing its leading role in India's textile industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)