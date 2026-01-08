Left Menu

Conclave focusses on strengthening textile sector of NE

A high-level conclave on strengthening the textile sector in the North East region on Thursday focused on enhanced policy coordination, value addition, improved market access and other initiatives. The conference provided a focused platform for comprehensive deliberations on accelerating the growth of the textile sector in the northeastern states through enhanced policy coordination, investment promotion, skill development, value addition and improved market access.

A high-level conclave on strengthening the textile sector in the North East region on Thursday focused on enhanced policy coordination, value addition, improved market access and other initiatives. Attended by Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh and the minister of state Pabitra Margherita, among others, it deliberated on accelerated growth of the sector in the region. The conclave, 'Strengthening and Empowering the Textile Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India', was organised by the Ministry of Textiles at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati. Addressing the meet, Singh said that the North East region plays a very integral part in the Textile sector of the nation and the Centre is committed for its development. The region's unique strengths — its rich handloom heritage, GI-tagged products, diverse silk varieties, bamboo crafts, and strong participation of women artisans and weavers — were highlighted during the deliberations. The conference provided a focused platform for comprehensive deliberations on accelerating the growth of the textile sector in the northeastern states through enhanced policy coordination, investment promotion, skill development, value addition and improved market access. It also underscored the need for a coordinated and integrated approach to strengthen value chains, enhance exports, attract investments, and combine traditional skills with modern technology, design innovation, and market linkages.

